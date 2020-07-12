Luella "Lou" Clark
Marion - Luella "Lou" Clark, age 73, of Marion, was welcomed into the open arms of Jesus on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family following a four and a half year battle with leukemia. She has been freed from her earthly chains and is joyfully singing with the angels.
On March 2, 1947, Lou was born in Marion, Ohio, the oldest of four children of the late Donald D. and Virginia L. (Welch) Lafferty. She attended Marion Catholic schools, and transferred to River Valley High School, graduating in the class of 1966.
One fateful day, Lou went with her parent's to visit with their friends the Clark's. Lou met their son, Wayne, who playfully hit her with a beach ball, and from there the rest is history. They were married shortly thereafter on November 11, 1967. They have cherished their 52 years together.
For many years, Lou was a babysitter, taking care of their children's every need. Most recently she worked at Gold Rush Jewelers, where she loved selling jewelry…often bringing home jewelry for herself too.
Lou's favorite place in the world was by far, Hawaii. She and Wayne both pinched their pennies to go as often as they could, making the trip nearly 10 times. She loved everything about Hawaii, especially the smell. They also enjoyed boating and camping at the Delaware Lake for many summers.
Lou was truly an amazing woman. She was a strong willed fighter, taking her battle with cancer "one day at a time, one step at a time." She was an ornery jokester, who loved to get a laugh out of everyone. She was the matriarch of the family, keeping everyone in line, and deeply loving and caring for her husband, children, grandchildren and family.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Wayne Clark; two children: Christina Clark, and Kevin (fiancé Jennifer Meadows) Clark; two grandchildren: Devvan Campbell, and Dylan (Aubri Miniard) Clark; two brothers: Steven Lafferty and Philip (Joann) Lafferty; numerous nieces and nephews; and her 2013 Red Chevy Camaro Convertible.
Including her parents, Lou was preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Lafferty; and daughter-in-law, Linda Lafferty.
Her family will greet friends from 10 - 11:30 am on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will follow there at 11:30 am, with Pastor Adam Isler officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice (https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/
).
On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to all of the caring doctors, nurses, and staff at Riverside Methodist Hospital and with OhioHealth Hospice. Her family will forever be grateful for the tender, loving care they provided for their wife, mother and grandmother Lou.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve Lou's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.