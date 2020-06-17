Lula Belle Conley
Lula Belle Conley

Marion - Lula Belle Conley, age 83 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Community Care and Rehabilitation. On December 29, 1936, she was born to the late Curtis and Nannie (Grizzle) Martin in Dickenson County, Virginia, and on July 15, 1966, she married her husband Russell Conley.

Lula worked for Goodwill Industries for 15 years. She enjoyed Bingo, fishing, and flea markets, and she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters Bonnie Litell and Brenda Oliver; her son David Conley; her sister Faye (Robert) Hill; her brothers Lawrence Martin and Scottie Joe (Carol) Martin; her grandchildren Gabe (Jennifer) Litell, Bobby Oliver, and Tiffany (Charlie) Cool; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Russell Conley, her parents Curtis and Nannie, 7 sisters, and 2 brothers.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 12 pm to 1 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, where only 20 attendees will be permitted into the building at a time. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with burial to follow.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.






Published in Marion Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
