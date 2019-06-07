|
|
Lulu Belle Snyder
Monnett - Lulu Belle Snyder, age 81 of Monnett, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her residence.
Lulu entered into this world on August 29, 1937 to the late Granville and Bertha (Norris) Chapman in Greer, OH. On April 8, 1956 in Kenton, OH, she married Richard Snyder and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage.
She belonged to the Kirkpatrick United Methodist Church. She will truly be missed by family and friends.
Lulu was preceded in death by her parents; her son: Michael Snyder; her sister: Matilda Neighbarger; her brothers: George Chapman, Elmer Chapman, Ralph Chapman, Harry Chapman, Robert Chapman and Norman Chapman; and two grandchildren.
Those who will cherish her memory include: her husband of 63 years: Richard Snyder of Monnett, OH; her children: Richard (Charletta) Snyder of Visalia, CA, Christine (Patrick) Eber of Upper Sandusky, OH and Patty (Leonard) Brown of Marion, OH; her sisters: Dorothy Seitz of Martinsburg, OH and Goldie Rauch of Coshocton, OH; her brothers: Kenneth (Sun) Chapman of Gahanna, OH and Henry Chapman of Fostoria, OH; her seven grandchildren and her five great grandchildren.
Friends and family may come to honor Lulu's life on Sunday, June 9, 2019 starting at 4pm to 6pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at the Marion Cemetery. Flowers or donations may be given in Lulu's memory to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star & Telegraph-Forum on June 7, 2019