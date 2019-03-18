|
M. Joan Maples
West Liberty - M. Joan Maples, age 85, of West Liberty, passed away on Saturday, March 16 at Green Hills Care Center. She was born in Caledonia, Ohio on March 22, 1933 to the late Aubrey and Bernice (Bayles) Walker.
On May 28, 1955, Joan married Don E. Maples in Claiborne County, Tennessee and he preceded her in death on April 6, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Allen Maples; grandsons, Nathan Maples and Ethan Heffner; and sisters, Carol Fisk and Judy Lehner.
She is survived by her son, Don (Wendy) Maples; daughters, Barbara (Clayton) Eads, Jill (Rick) Heffner; grandchildren, Sara (Luke) Varner, Brad Maples, Jaclyn (Brett) Perucki, Jessica (Ryan) Hamill; great grandchildren, Justin, Jack and Jessa Varner, Natalie and Jonathan Jace (JJ) Perucki; brother, Raymond Walker; sister, Doris (Melvin) Hissong and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joan spent many years working with her husband on their dairy/grain farm. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and doing jigsaw puzzles. Over the years, Joan made many quilts for family and friends. She was a devoted wife to her husband and loving mother to her children and their families. She was much loved and will be greatly missed.
A visitation will take place Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 101 Zanesfield Road, West Liberty. Pastor Lee Ortman will officiate a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20th at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery in West Liberty.
Memorial contribution may be made to the Logan County Board of DD Foundation (memo: Handicap Inclusive Parks), 1851 St, Rt. 47 West, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in West Liberty and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 18, 2019