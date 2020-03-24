|
Mabel Louise Ulery
Lakeviewand formerly Marion - Mabel Louise Ulery of Lakeview, Ohio and formerly Marion passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Indian Lake Rehabilitation Center in Lakeview, Ohio.
Mable was born in Marion, Ohio on June 16, 1928 to the late Donald Howard and Evas Louwine (Jenkins) Johnson. After attending Pleasant Schools, Mable married Carl W. Ulery. Together Mabel and Carl raised three children in Marion before moving to Florida. Mabel and Carl were members of the Marion Moose Lodge and Marion Eagles. Carl passed away February 29, 2008.
Mabel is survived by her sons, Jack and Bill Ulery both of Lakeview, Ohio, grandchildren, Lejagn Berry, Mark Ford, Bill Ulery and Nichole Ulery; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gary Johnson, Alan Johnson, and Virginia Hook, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Evas; husband Carl W. Ulery; daughter, Pamela Ann Ford, son-in-law, Larry Ford; daughters-in-law, Karen-Sue and Janet Ulery; and brothers, Donnie, Jimmy, and Bud Jenkins.
Because of the current public health situation, private family services will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel and burial will follow in Price Cemetery located in Richwood, Ohio.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Mabel's family. Cards may be sent to the funeral home and they will be forwarded to the family, please make note that the card is for Mabel's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020