Mable I. FultonAlabaster - Mabel I. Fulton, age 90 formally of Marion, passed away Saturday August 8th, 2020 in Alabaster, Alabama.Mabel was born December 10, 1929 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Ora and Mini Stewart. She graduated from Springfield, South High School in 1947 and was united in marriage on March 20th, 1955 to Richard Fulton, who proceeded her in death in November 1975.She was also preceded in death by her parents and 9 siblings.Left to cherish her memory are her son Rick Fulton (Debbie) of Chelsea, Alabama, grandchildren Eric & Anne Wishon, Ashley (Wishon) Schmidlin & Anthony and 7 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Logan, Kenzie, Kadence, Laykin, Sophia and Macie.Mabel worked as a bookkeeper and after retirement worked and volunteered for Baseball for Youth in Marion, which she loved dearly.Over the years, Mabel was an avid Marion Harding, West Liberty State College, Ohio State and University of Alabama football fan.Mabel loved the monthly visits to the nursing home by Hand-In-Paw Pet Therapy.Memorial Contributions in Mabel's name to the Alabama Pug Rescue and Adoption Inc.PO Box 279Westover, AL 35185A private graveside service will be held at a later date.