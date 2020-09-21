1/1
Mable I. Fulton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mable's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mable I. Fulton

Alabaster - Mabel I. Fulton, age 90 formally of Marion, passed away Saturday August 8th, 2020 in Alabaster, Alabama.

Mabel was born December 10, 1929 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Ora and Mini Stewart. She graduated from Springfield, South High School in 1947 and was united in marriage on March 20th, 1955 to Richard Fulton, who proceeded her in death in November 1975.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and 9 siblings.

Left to cherish her memory are her son Rick Fulton (Debbie) of Chelsea, Alabama, grandchildren Eric & Anne Wishon, Ashley (Wishon) Schmidlin & Anthony and 7 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Logan, Kenzie, Kadence, Laykin, Sophia and Macie.

Mabel worked as a bookkeeper and after retirement worked and volunteered for Baseball for Youth in Marion, which she loved dearly.

Over the years, Mabel was an avid Marion Harding, West Liberty State College, Ohio State and University of Alabama football fan.

Mabel loved the monthly visits to the nursing home by Hand-In-Paw Pet Therapy.

Memorial Contributions in Mabel's name to the Alabama Pug Rescue and Adoption Inc.

PO Box 279

Westover, AL 35185

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved