Mallory Luann Phillips
Linton - Mallory Luann Phillips, of Linton, Indiana, and formerly Lusby, Maryland, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Evansville, Indiana. She was 33.
She was born February 4, 1987 at Rota Naval Air Station, Rota, Spain to Timothy S. and Mary J. (Grose) Phillips, formerly of Marion, Ohio.
She graduated in 2005 from Patuxent High School, Lusby Maryland. In 2010 Mallory relocated to Linton, Indiana with her family and enlisted in the Indiana National Guard as a Combat Medic Specialist (68W). She later transferred to the Army Reserves and trained as a Logistics Specialist with the 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. In addition to her military service she held various other jobs.
Mallory is survived by her parents; her brother Adam T. Phillips of Bloomington, Indiana; her grandparents Maryann (Greenwood) Phillips formerly of Marion, Ohio; Carl E. and Mary Lou (Mannasmith) Grose of Marion, Ohio; aunts and uncles Brent and Kris (Matuscak) Phillips of Cary, Illinois; Bill and Carla (Grose) Turner, Marion, Ohio; Jeff and Angie (Park) Grose, Marysville, Ohio; and cousins Brock and Kate Phillips, Kyle, Carlin and Callie Turner, and Maura, Thomas, Carl and Anthony Grose. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Thomas M. Phillips of Marion, Ohio.
She loved all kinds of sports and especially enjoyed watching Ohio State Football with her family & friends. She would do anything to help out a friend, and easily made people comfortable with her silly personality, quick wit, and beautiful smile. She enjoyed pranks and had a great laugh. She was an advocate for substance abuse awareness and a source of love and support to those close to her in recovery programs.
A celebration of life is being planned for September 19, 2020 at 1:00pm at her parents' residence in Linton, Indiana. Details can be found at the link below.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift donation to https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-mallory-l-phillips
or to the charity of your choice
. We will be using gift donations to purchase a tree to be planted in our yard as a memoriam to Mallory. She was deeply loved and will be missed by many.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Welch & Cornett Funeral Home, Linton Chapel.
Online condolences may be shared with Mallory's family at www.welchcornett.com