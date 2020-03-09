Services
Schlabach Funeral Home
212 Jones St
Shreve, OH 44676
(330) 567-2291
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Savior
480 Fry Rd.
Wooster, OH
Wooster - Marcella M. Lee, 96, of Wooster, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Marion. Memorial services will be Saturday, April 25th at 10:00 A.M. at the Church of the Savior, 480 Fry Rd., Wooster, OH 44691, with Rev. Gerald Durham and Rev. Brent Durham officiating. Inurnment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Shreve.

Surviving are daughters, Jill (Stan) Casey of Marion and Jann (Mike) Tylka of Farragut, TN and other family members.

Schlabach Funeral Home, Shreve is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at schlabachfh.com
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
