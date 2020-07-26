Marcella Mae Lewis Lee
Wooster - Marcella Mae Lewis Lee, 96, of Wooster, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Presidential Post Acute in Marion.
She was born April 26, 1923 in Shreve to the late Charles and Hannah Brenly Geib, the second of eight children. Marcella was a 1941 graduate of Shreve High School and was a registered nurse, having graduated from Massillon City Hospital School of Nursing.
Marcella was a strong, loving mother who adored all her grandchildren plus had very fond memories of the Geib family gatherings. She was a faithful Christian, devoted member of the Church of the Saviour and had been a Sunday school teacher over the years. She enjoyed being outdoors, her cherished dogs, babysitting, bible study, gardening club and traveling the world with her brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her two daughters, Jill (Stan) Casey of Marion, Jann (Mike) Tylka of Knoxville; six grandchildren, Kristian (Tara) Casey, Betsy (Randy) Swartzentruber, Vince (Tara Chapman) Casey, Ben (Ronda) Tylka, Abbe (Darren) Mills, Megan (Adam) Catalina; 17 great-grandchildren: Catie, Raegan, Morgan, Devin, Austin, Brevin, Maddi, Jillian, Mia, Alexandra, Leona, Holden, Declan, Stella, Zane, Vincent, and Vivian; brothers: Richard (Miriam) and Art Geib; sister: Sally (Bob) Miller; sister-in-laws: Alice and Pat Geib; numerous nieces and nephews; and a dear friend of 61 years, Jackie Stroud.
Along with her parents, Marcella was preceded in death by her son, John Lewis; sisters: Pauline (Bob) Garver, Norma (Glen) Everett; brothers: Charles (Marilyn) and Gary Geib; sister-in-law: Shirley Geib; nephews: Bob Garver and Travis Miller; and a niece Mindy Shamp.
A special thanks to the staff at Presidential and Heartland Hospice for taking great care of her for the past four years.
Memorial services will be Saturday, August 1st at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Saviour, 480 Fry Rd., Wooster, OH 44691 with Pastor Jerry Durham and Pastor Brent Durham officiating. Inurnment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Shreve. Online condolences may be shared with the family at schlabachfh.com
.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Saviour, 480 Fry Road, Wooster, OH 44691 or to Wayne County Humane Society, 1161 Mechanicsburg Road, Wooster, OH 44691 in her memory.