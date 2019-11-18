|
Marcia Lou Pemberton
MARION - Marcia Lou Pemberton, age 75 of Marion, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, November 18, 2019.
Marcia was born on October 29, 1944 in Marion, the daughter of Paul and Elizabeth (Bending) Hoch. She graduated from Harding High School in the class of 1962. She then went on to attend Bowling Green State University, graduating in 1966 with a bachelor degree in Education.
As fate would have it, Marcia met the love of her life, Edgar Pemberton, at a roller rink in Mansfield. The couple was married on August 12, 1967 and recently celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Marcia began her career in education by teaching 4th grade in the Marion City Schools. She then went on to focus on adult education in Cardington and also Marion Technical College.
Marcia was deeply rooted in her community and served many roles. She was a past president of the Artisan's Guild, member of the Red Hat Society and a faithful member for over 62 years at the Marion First Presbyterian Church where she served as Elder, Deacon, and many other rolls including the Bell Choir and Women's Ministries. She and Edgar also served as ushers at The Ohio State University Buckeye Football games for 12 years.
She was very gifted with arts and crafts and had an imaginative eye. She was an accomplished pianist and delighted in her flower and vegetable gardens. For nearly 5 decades she was a beloved and caring neighbor to those who lived in Marion Meadows. When it came to playing cards, she was extremely competitive. For Marcia, relaxing meant many memorable camping trips or simply enjoying a great book.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Edgar Pemberton; her devoted children: Brent (Susan) Pemberton and David (Kristen) Pemberton; and grandchildren: Cody, Ciara, Paul and Benjamin Pemberton.
Marcia is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Carolyn (Jay) Hall.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Marion First Presbyterian Church, 143 South Prospect St., Marion from 10AM to 12Noon; Funeral service will immediately follow at 12Noon with Pastor Rob Howard officiating; burial will be in Marion Cemetery.
If so desired, donations may be made to The First Presbyterian Church.
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Pemberton family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019