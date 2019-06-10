|
Marcus W. "Red" Baker Jr
Marion - Marcus W. "Red" Baker Jr, age 59, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019, at his home in Marion, Ohio after a long battle with COPD.
On April 18, 1960, Marcus was born in Marion, Ohio, the son of Lois Ann (Dorfe) Eaton and the late Marcus W. Baker Sr.
Red married the love of his life, Kimberly Lemaster, on June 13, 1990.
Red worked as a motor technician for Marion Electric and the Marion Industrial Electric Supply Company.
An avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, Red was always trying to convince his daughter to cheer for the Buckeyes yet it never worked. He did get his granddaughters to become Buckeye fans and that was good enough for him. He loved watching football, getting phone calls before every game by his brother, Kim, telling him "Go Bucks", and yelling at the tv during the bad calls. He also loved watching NASCAR, cheering for Dale Jr #88, as his wife cheered for #48; their divided house always made race days comical.
A goofball, Red had an ornery sense of humor. Teasing you was his favorite way of showing you how much he cared.
Red will be dearly missed by his family and friends, but they are also relieved knowing he is no longer in pain, no longer suffering from COPD and arthritis. In his honor, everyone says "Go Bucks", even his daughter.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Kimberly Baker; three children: Amber (Justin) Mckinniss, Jason (Casey) Wood, and Jeremy (Selena) Wood; six grandchildren: Maddison and Raelyne Mckinniss, Nathan and Ben Wood, and Noah and Naomi Wood; his mother, Lois (Don) Eaton; seven siblings: Kim (Elizabeth) Miller, Jerry (Pam) Miller, Melvin (Lisa) Miller, Buddy (Theresa) Miller, Lorri Miller, Phyllis Franklin, and Chuck (Connie) Baker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services honoring Marcus's life will be observed privately by his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help his family.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Red's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on June 10, 2019