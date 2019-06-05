Margaret A. "Margie" Metz



Marion - Margaret A. "Margie" (Zachman) Metz, age 85, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Marion General Hospital following a brief illness.



On March 17, 1934, Margaret was born in Marion, Ohio, the youngest of three daughters of the late Edna Mae (Ault) and Sherman William Zachman. She graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1952.



Margaret met her husband to be, Talmyr Metz, at a church social at Forest Lawn Presbyterian Church. They were married shortly thereafter on June 16, 1962, at the Calvary EUB Church in Marion. Together they shared fifty six wonderful years of marriage.



For over thirty seven years, Margaret was a dedicated employee at the Marion Power Shovel, where she managed all of the accounts payable. She always made sure every penny was accounted for until her retirement in 1997.



A woman of faith, Margaret was a member of the Crosswood United Methodist Church, where she had helped with their accounting and enjoyed being part of their quilting group. Formerly, she was a member of the Calvary EUB Church.



Rarely did you find Margie without a needle and thread in her hands. She loved making all kinds of quilts, afghans, pillow cases, etc. for her family and her friends at church. She even made items for children at Nationwide Children's Hospital and the Women's Shelter in Marion. She was a voracious reader and avid Sudoku player. She also shared a love for music with Talmyr, and they never missed any musical events put on by either Otterbein Theatre or the Central Ohio Symphony.



Margaret was the best wife, mother, and grandmother her family could have asked for. She was a wonderful cook and baker, always spoiling her boys with something sweet. As a family, they cherished their yearly trip up to Lakeside, where they have stayed in the same cottage for the last nineteen years. She also loved going to all of her grandsons ballgames, watching them with pride.



Margie will be missed for so many reasons, especially her ornery and fun loving personality. She tried to hide just how ornery she was, but could only hold it back a little. She deeply loved her family and friends, never holding a grudge, and always finding the silver lining in any situation.



She will be missed by her beloved husband, Talmyr Metz of Marion; two sons: William (Cheryl) Metz of Columbus, and Michael (Mara) Metz of Chardon; three grandsons: Mason, Myles and Macray Metz; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by two sisters: Florence Phillians and Alice Zachman.



A celebration of Margie's life will be at Noon, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Crosswood United Methodist Church, 1551 Richland Rd., Marion, led by Pastor Jennifer Bass. A fellowship meal will follow at the church for family and friends to continue sharing stories and memories of Margaret. Burial will take place at a later date in Marion Cemetery.



On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to the caring staff at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital's ICU and step down units.



Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Margie's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Marion Star on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary