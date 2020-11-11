Margaret Ann Davis
Spring Hill, Tennessee - Margaret Ann Davis, age 70, of Spring Hill, Tennessee and formerly of Marion, Ohio passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
Margaret was born in Red Jacket, West Virginia on September 19, 1950 to the late Virgil and Marcella (Newell) Spurgeon. She graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1968. Shortly after graduation, Margaret married William "Bill" W. Davis on March 20, 1971. Margaret cared for Bill until his death on March 2, 2009 after a lengthy struggle with complications from exposure to Agent Orange.
During Margaret's working years, she worked at National City Bank and later was a supervisor at CVS Pharmacy.
Always being a selfless person, Margaret was devoted to her family. She loved to spend time with her children and enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports. While at home, she could often be found cheering on the Chicago Cubs and The Ohio State Buckeyes or reading anything she could find.
She will be deeply missed by her sons, William "Bill" (Krista) Davis of Spring Hill, TN and James (Jamie) Davis of Marion, Ohio, grandchildren, McKenna, Branton, Grey, and Tyson, and brother, Virgil "Junior" Spurgeon, Jr. of Marion.
Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10 until 11 am. A graveside service will follow at Marion Cemetery with Celebrant Galen McLeod officiating.
Donations may be made in Margaret's honor to The American Heart Association
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Margaret's family.
