1/1
Margaret Ann Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ann Davis

Spring Hill, Tennessee - Margaret Ann Davis, age 70, of Spring Hill, Tennessee and formerly of Marion, Ohio passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.

Margaret was born in Red Jacket, West Virginia on September 19, 1950 to the late Virgil and Marcella (Newell) Spurgeon. She graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1968. Shortly after graduation, Margaret married William "Bill" W. Davis on March 20, 1971. Margaret cared for Bill until his death on March 2, 2009 after a lengthy struggle with complications from exposure to Agent Orange.

During Margaret's working years, she worked at National City Bank and later was a supervisor at CVS Pharmacy.

Always being a selfless person, Margaret was devoted to her family. She loved to spend time with her children and enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports. While at home, she could often be found cheering on the Chicago Cubs and The Ohio State Buckeyes or reading anything she could find.

She will be deeply missed by her sons, William "Bill" (Krista) Davis of Spring Hill, TN and James (Jamie) Davis of Marion, Ohio, grandchildren, McKenna, Branton, Grey, and Tyson, and brother, Virgil "Junior" Spurgeon, Jr. of Marion.

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10 until 11 am. A graveside service will follow at Marion Cemetery with Celebrant Galen McLeod officiating.

Donations may be made in Margaret's honor to The American Heart Association.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Margaret's family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
(740) 382-3612
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved