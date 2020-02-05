Services
Margaret Corintha "Marge" Hazelett

Margaret Corintha "Marge" Hazelett

Marion - Margaret Corintha "Marge" Hazelett, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Primrose of Marion at the age of 85.

Margaret married Harold G. Hazelett on June 11, 1961 after the two met in Tiffin, Ohio. Harold preceded Margaret in death on May 30, 2001.

Margaret is survived by her sisters, Marjorie A. (Wayne) Koehler and Loretta G. Bargaheiser; step-son, Craig (Joan) Hazelett; granddaughter, Nicki Hazelett; niece, Cindy (Bryan) Benninger; nephews, Keith (Sheila) Bargaheiser, Jack Bargaheiser, and Kevin Koehler; great-nephews, Peter, Andrew, Brandon, and Seth; and great-nieces, Logan and Lauren.

Visitation will be held at The First United Church of Christ, 930 Harding Memorial Parkway on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10 until 12 noon. A funeral service will follow at 12 noon with Rev. Gale Green officiating and burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Margaret's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
