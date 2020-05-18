Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Graveside service
Friday, May 22, 2020
12:30 PM
Marion Cemetery in the older section
Margaret Darlene Yager


1939 - 2020
Margaret Darlene Yager Obituary
Margaret Darlene Yager

Marion - Margaret Darlene Yager, age 80 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Heartland of Marion.

Margaret was born on July 27, 1939 to the late Dennis and Dorothy (Kibbs) Brooker in Portsmouth, OH. On November 17, 1990, she married Lester Yager in Marion, Ohio.

Margaret belonged to the Peace Community Church. She was a part of the Pleasant, Prospect and Marion Senior Centers. She retired as a Recreational Therapist from Community Nursing Home in 2004. She loved playing cards, especially euchre. In her earlier years, she enjoyed doing ceramics. Also, Lester and her enjoyed camping and getting season tickets for OSU Basketball games. She will truly be missed by family and friends.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her brother: Carl "Bud" Brooker; her sisters: Shirley McElroy and Kay Welsh; and her granddaughter: Heather Rudd.

Those who will cherish her memories include her husband of 29 years: Lester Yager of Marion, OH; her daughter: Sharon (Mike) Christian of Edison, OH and her sons: John G. Crace of Meeker, OH and Scott Crace of Marion, OH; her grandchildren: Shane Endicott, Amanda Crace, Elizabeth Crace, Hayden Berridge, Tressel Sayre and Kingston Sayre; and numerous great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 12:30pm at the Marion Cemetery in the older section with Rev. Joel Fetter officiating. Donations may be given in Margaret's memory to the Peace Community Church, 4061 Columbus-Sandusky Road South, Marion, Ohio 43302. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020
