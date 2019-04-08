Margaret Goerner Switzer



Marion - Margaret Goerner Switzer, age 102, formerly of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, died peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the Primrose Retirement Community in Marion, Ohio, where she made her home since 2014.



On September 24, 1916, Margaret was born in Chicago, IL, one of eight children of the late Paul and Johanna (Klipphan) Goerner.



Following her graduation, Margaret enlisted to serve her beloved country in the US Women's Army Corps on September 1, 1943. She served as a medical secretary, a veteran of World War II. Her service led her to being a charter member of Women in Military Service for America Memorial in the 1980's. She also was honored to be on the first all Women's Honor Flight to see the WWII Memorial in Washington DC.



For the majority of Margaret's working career, she worked as a secretary for Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District, until her retirement. She was a life member of the National Association of Educational Office Personnel; Educational Office Professionals of Ohio; and of the School Employee Retirees of Ohio, Inc. Chapter 16, Cleveland Heights. She also volunteered for twenty plus years at Hamlet Hills Retirement Home in Chagrin Falls; Cuyahoga Community College Tri-C Eastern Campus; and for Geauga County Courts.



Very faithful, Margaret was a member of the Valley Presbyterian Church in Chagrin Falls.



Left to cherish her memory are her son, Kenneth (Jennifer) Switzer Jr; three granddaughters: Amanda Switzer, Abigail Bennett, and Allison Switzer; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Including her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by three brothers: Walter, Werner "Bobby" and George; and four sisters: Gertrude, Elizabeth, Helen and Eleanor.



Her family will greet friends from 4 - 6 pm on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services and military honors for Margaret will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, in the chapel at the Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, 11521 Chillicothe Rd, Chesterland, with Pastor John Wahl officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Women in Military Service for America Memorial, c/o Women's Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 420560, Washington, DC 20042-0560.



On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to everyone at Primrose Retirement Community and Heartland Hospice for their care of "Ms. Margaret".



Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Margaret's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary