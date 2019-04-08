Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
740-387-9136
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
chapel at the Western Reserve Memorial Gardens
11521 Chillicothe Rd,
Chesterland, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Switzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Goerner Switzer


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Goerner Switzer

Marion - Margaret Goerner Switzer, age 102, formerly of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, died peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the Primrose Retirement Community in Marion, Ohio, where she made her home since 2014.

On September 24, 1916, Margaret was born in Chicago, IL, one of eight children of the late Paul and Johanna (Klipphan) Goerner.

Following her graduation, Margaret enlisted to serve her beloved country in the US Women's Army Corps on September 1, 1943. She served as a medical secretary, a veteran of World War II. Her service led her to being a charter member of Women in Military Service for America Memorial in the 1980's. She also was honored to be on the first all Women's Honor Flight to see the WWII Memorial in Washington DC.

For the majority of Margaret's working career, she worked as a secretary for Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District, until her retirement. She was a life member of the National Association of Educational Office Personnel; Educational Office Professionals of Ohio; and of the School Employee Retirees of Ohio, Inc. Chapter 16, Cleveland Heights. She also volunteered for twenty plus years at Hamlet Hills Retirement Home in Chagrin Falls; Cuyahoga Community College Tri-C Eastern Campus; and for Geauga County Courts.

Very faithful, Margaret was a member of the Valley Presbyterian Church in Chagrin Falls.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Kenneth (Jennifer) Switzer Jr; three granddaughters: Amanda Switzer, Abigail Bennett, and Allison Switzer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by three brothers: Walter, Werner "Bobby" and George; and four sisters: Gertrude, Elizabeth, Helen and Eleanor.

Her family will greet friends from 4 - 6 pm on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services and military honors for Margaret will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, in the chapel at the Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, 11521 Chillicothe Rd, Chesterland, with Pastor John Wahl officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Women in Military Service for America Memorial, c/o Women's Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 420560, Washington, DC 20042-0560.

On behalf of her family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to everyone at Primrose Retirement Community and Heartland Hospice for their care of "Ms. Margaret".

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Margaret's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel
Download Now