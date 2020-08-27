1/1
Margaret Louise Miley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Louise Miley

Marion - Margaret Louise Miley, 84, of Marion, formerly of Prospect, died Thursday morning August 27, 2020 at her home.

She was born November 21, 1935 in Prospect to the late Ray and Carol (Saum) Landon, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Miley, they were married May 1, 1976 and he died December 11, 1994. Also preceding her in death were three brothers: George, Roger and Lou Landon.

Margaret was a 1953 graduate of the Prospect High School. She was a bookkeeper, having worked for the Marion Star, Buehler's in Delaware and J.C. Penney's. She was a member of the Fite Memorial Baptist Church, where she had sung in the choir and was active with the community Messiah production. She had been a 4-H advisor and enjoyed canning, crocheting and sewing. She was a talented at making dolls.

Surviving are her children: Deborah Louise Bishop of Wilmington, North Carolina, Holly Rena Brown of Del Rio, Texas and William H. Temple Jr. of Columbus step-son: Brad (Connie) Miley of Marion Eight grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren Sisters: Rebecca Maggs of Mt. Gilead and Doris Carol Cornett of Richwood

Graveside services will be held Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 1:30 pm at the Prospect Cemetery, friends may call from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Prospect. Pastor David Hoffman will officiate.

Memorial gifts may be made to OhioHealth Hospice at 1716 Marion-Mt. Gilead Rd. Suite 107, Marion, OH 43302

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
310 E Waters St
Prospect, OH 43342
(740) 494-2622
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved