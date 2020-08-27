Margaret Louise Miley
Marion - Margaret Louise Miley, 84, of Marion, formerly of Prospect, died Thursday morning August 27, 2020 at her home.
She was born November 21, 1935 in Prospect to the late Ray and Carol (Saum) Landon, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Miley, they were married May 1, 1976 and he died December 11, 1994. Also preceding her in death were three brothers: George, Roger and Lou Landon.
Margaret was a 1953 graduate of the Prospect High School. She was a bookkeeper, having worked for the Marion Star, Buehler's in Delaware and J.C. Penney's. She was a member of the Fite Memorial Baptist Church, where she had sung in the choir and was active with the community Messiah production. She had been a 4-H advisor and enjoyed canning, crocheting and sewing. She was a talented at making dolls.
Surviving are her children: Deborah Louise Bishop of Wilmington, North Carolina, Holly Rena Brown of Del Rio, Texas and William H. Temple Jr. of Columbus step-son: Brad (Connie) Miley of Marion Eight grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren Sisters: Rebecca Maggs of Mt. Gilead and Doris Carol Cornett of Richwood
Graveside services will be held Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 1:30 pm at the Prospect Cemetery, friends may call from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Prospect. Pastor David Hoffman will officiate.
Memorial gifts may be made to OhioHealth Hospice at 1716 Marion-Mt. Gilead Rd. Suite 107, Marion, OH 43302
