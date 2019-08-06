|
Margaret Mikel "Mickey" (Horvath) Roush
Marion - Margaret Mikel "Mickey" (Horvath) Roush, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at home in Marion, Ohio surrounded by family.
Mickey was born on September 26, 1943 in Tecumseh, Michigan to the late Joseph Louis and Margaret Ella (Pennington) Horvath. Here, she graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1961 and continued her studies at Michigan State University.
Mickey moved to Marion, Ohio with her family in 1963 to join her parents as her father was an engineer for Tecumseh products. Mickey was a dedicated leader, friend, and colleague at TODCO where she retired after 41 years in the role of Vice President/Controller. It was here that she met the love of her life, James Leonard "Jim" Roush, who survives. They were to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on August 16th of this year.
Mickey was a driven, smart and hard working woman always providing for her family. Mickey loved spoiling her children and grandchildren especially at Christmas. To Mickey, the close and loving relationships among her grandchildren that she helped cultivate is one of her proudest legacies.
Mickey was preceded in death by her parents and her favorite canine companion, Jack. She is survived by children, Kitty (Doug) Stephens of Hilliard, Ohio, Chip (Becky) Roush of South Bend, Indiana, Joseph (Heather) Roush of Columbus, Ohio, Kathy (Mike) Malzeke of Mayfield, Ohio, Becky Rentzel of Frisco, Texas, and Laura (Todd) Chase of Marion, Ohio; grandchildren, Conner, Dylan, Drake, and Shea Stephens ; Maggie and Evan Roush; Brooke, Bailey, and Tyler Rentzel; Cale and Ella Chase, and Hailey Malzeke; great-grandson, Lukas Rentzel, and brother Richard (Sherri) Horvath of Walker, California.
A Rosary service will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel (360 East Center St., Marion) on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11 am with Father Kyle Tennant presiding. A gathering of friends will follow and a service of remembrance, for family and close friends, will be held at 1 pm with Rev. James "Chip" Roush officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mickey's honor to Ohio Health Hospice, www.ohiohealth.com.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Mickey's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 6, 2019