Margie Louise (Large) Blevins



Marion - Margie Louise (Large) Blevins, age 71, of Marion, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Presidential Center in Marion, Ohio.



Margie was born in Marion, Ohio on May 2, 1948 to the late Mont and Goldie (Dalton) Large. Margie grew up in Delaware and graduated from Delaware Hayes High School in 1966. Shortly after graduation, Margie married James Ray Blevins on December 12, 1967. James passed away in 2010.



Margie worked for several years at RHAM and was a long time member of Salem Church of God.



Margie is survived by her grandson, Morgan (Kadyson) Blevins of Marion; sisters, Geneva "Dee" Clark and Cathy (Dennis) Cramer, sisters-in-law, Barbara Butcher and Dorothy Blevins, Chihuahua and best friend Scooby, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Margie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, James "Michael" Blevins.



Visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion, from 10 until 11 am. An 11 am funeral will be held at the funeral home and burial will follow in Green Camp Cemetery.



Published in the Marion Star on June 4, 2019