Marion - Marie A. Conkle, age 94, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Marion General Hospital following a brief illness.
On June 13, 1926, Marie was born in Sandyville, West Virginia, the youngest of nine children of the late William "Bill" A. and Anna C. (Smith) Buchanan. As a family, they moved to Marion, Ohio, in 1938 in search of work and a better life.
Needing to help make ends meet, Marie left school and started working at a factory. Later while working at a Glass Factory on Leader St., her boss set her up on a blind date with a tall army veteran just home from World War II, James W. Conkle. He even wore his fatigues on their first date. Jim immediately knew she was the one for him. While window shopping on their first date and seeing an ad for a "dishwasher needed" in a window, he told her that he wanted her to be his dishwasher for the rest of his life. Six months later, on March 30, 1946, they were married. Together they shared nearly fifty years of marriage, and lovingly raised four daughters: Sharon, Karen, Peggy, and Nancy. He preceded her in death in 1995.
While her daughters were growing up, Marie was a loving homemaker who took great pride in caring for her family. She especially enjoyed cooking and baking for them, always making something special for the holidays and family occasions. When she was blessed with grandchildren, she made sure she always had their favorite sugar cookies on hand, which will forever be remembered as "Grandma Cookies".
Once her daughters were older, Marie went to work in the cafeteria at Pleasant Middle School. While there, she made friendships with all of the cooks and kitchen helpers which she would cherish the rest of her life. After the cooks retired, they met monthly to get caught up with each other's lives, and they enjoyed annual trips to Amish Country together.
Marie was a very faithful member of the Prospect Street United Methodist Church in Marion.
A social butterfly, Marie made friends quickly everywhere she went. She especially loved all of the friends she made over the years while living at Seton Square. She could often be found sitting and visiting with other residents by the elevators.
Most important of all to Marie was her family and getting together with them. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother that anyone could have ever asked for. She always wanted the best for all of them, because she loved them so much.
Those cherishing her memory are four daughters: Sharon (Terry) Knight, Karen (Ronald) Baxter, Peggy (Rodney Follin) Tucker, and Nancy (Brad) Armstrong; eight grandchildren: Steve Knight, Kevin (Karen) Baxter, Kristi (Adam) Reed, Tracy Porter, Tricia (Tim) Dye, James Tucker, Lance (Abby) Armstrong, and Bryce Armstrong; nine great-grandchildren: Abby Knight, Hunter and Alyssa Baxter, Kelsey and Braxton Reed, Addison and Max Porter, Rylan Dye, and Josie Armstrong; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including her husband and parents, Marie was preceded in death by all eight siblings; three brothers: Marvin, Truman, and Kermit "Charlie" Buchanan; and five sisters: Virginia Green, Jessie Petty, Winnie Petty, Mildred Boso, and Orie Showalter.
Services honoring Marie's life will be observed privately by her family in Marion Cemetery, with Rev. Ty Williams officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Prospect Street United Methodist Church, 185 S. Prospect St., Marion, OH 43302.
Her family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the Marion General Hospital staff who took such great care of her.
