Marie Kathryn (Snatchko) Allman
Marion - Marie Kathryn (Snatchko) Allman, age 95, died peacefully on September 28, 2020, at Primrose Retirement Community of Marion, where she had lived since 2013. Marie was born June 14, 1925, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Martin and Mary (Bagley) Snatchko. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ernest; son, Charles Richard; and brothers, Martin, John (Joe), Edward and James (Ike). Surviving are sons William (Roberta) of Huntington Beach, CA; Robert of Chippewa, PA; Gary of Marion; and daughter Candace Longacre of Marion. Also surviving are four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Orphaned at age 16, Marie married in 1942 and gave birth to her first child while her husband served in the army in the Pacific Theater during WWII. The little boy was nearly three years old before his father saw him for the first time after coming home from the war. Marie and her family moved to Marion from Oakdale, PA, in 1955 when her husband started a 30-year career at the Eaton Corporation Forge Division. Sadly, their first son died in a traffic accident outside Marion in 1965. Marie's husband died of cancer in 1985 when Marie was 59 years old. It was at that time when she learned to drive and got her first driver's license. Always strong to her Catholic faith, Marie maintained close contact through the years with her extended Snatchko family in the Greater Pittsburgh area. A busload of them came to Marion to help surprise Marie for her 90th birthday at a party in Marion's Women's Club Home.
Marie's life was marked by love of family, faith in God, hard work, perseverance and the best homemade chocolate-chip cookies this side of heaven. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Burial will be at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens outside Marion. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Marie's memory to St. Vincent de Paul, 342 North Main Street, Marion, Ohio 43302. Memories and sentiments may be expressed on the obituary's "Tribute Wall" at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
