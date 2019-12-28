|
Marilyn A. Hatch
Marion - Marilyn A. Hatch, best known as "Mema", age 79, of Marion, died on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Marion General Hospital with her loving family by her side following an extended illness.
On May 1, 1940, Marilyn was born in Marion, Ohio, one of seven children of the late Joe and Dorothy (Rowland) Cafagno. She graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1958.
During high school, Marilyn was set up on a blind date, disguised as a math tutor. She met Phillip Hatch for the first time and from there the rest was history. They were married on November 21, 1958, and shared fifty five loving years of marriage, raising three daughters: Cynthia, Martha, and Dorothy. He preceded her in death on November 8, 2013.
For Marilyn's entire career she worked in the legal field in Marion, starting as a legal secretary for Prosecuting Attorney Ed Roberts. She worked her way up, lastly she worked as a fiscal officer with Judge Jenkins at the Marion County Juvenile Court, retiring to travel with her husband and help take care of her grandchildren.
Marilyn was a member of the Victory Center Church of God in Marion, and the Marion County Historical Society.
With a love for traveling, Marilyn and Phillip would hit the open road any time they had an open three day weekend, often in search of warmer weather. Most of their travels were to visit family, taking many trips out west and to Florida.
An avid reader, Marilyn often could be found with a book in hand, most often her Bible. She especially loved helping her great-granddaughter with their coloring magazines. She also enjoyed bowling in leagues for many years, and rooting on her beloved Ohio State Buckeye football teams.
Most important of all to Marilyn was her family, and she overflowed with love for her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many cats. She had a huge loving heart and welcomed all strays, either two legged or four legged. She truly saw the good in everyone.
Full of life, Marilyn had a silly, fun loving personality that made "everyone love Mema."
Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters: Cynthia Hatch of Marion, Martha (Roger) Jerew of Marion, and Dorothy (Gerald "Gerry") Bowes of Mount Gilead; four grandchildren: Jessica (Timothy) Simmers, Allison (Drew) Schmidt, Phillip (Jillian) Hutchinson, and Hannah (Nathan) Howell; nine great-grandchildren: Mattic, Samuel, Millie, Jeremiah, Harper, Tyler, Taryn, Alexandra, and Odessa; two brothers: Thomas (Eileen) Clark of Galion, and Daniel (Linda) Cafagno of Holiday, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including her husband and parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by four siblings: Viola McKee, Frank and Nick Cafagno, and Mary Holycross.
Her family will greet friends from 4 - 5 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Victory Center Church of God, 1190 E Fairground St, Marion. Services honoring her life will follow there at 5 pm, with Pastor Patrick Demuth officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Homeless to Home Animal Rescue and Cat Sanctuary, 1745 Marion-Waldo Rd, Marion, OH 43302.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve Marilyn's family and your condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019