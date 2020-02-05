|
Marilyn Dillon
Marion - Marilyn L. Dillon, age 90, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Marion General Hospital.
She was born on March 3, 1929, in New Lexington, to the late Clayton W. and Ethel M. (Kendrick) Allen. In 1947, Marilyn graduated from Cambridge High School.
In June of 1947, Marilyn married her high school sweetheart, Robert D. Dillon, in Cambridge, OH.
For 10 years, Marilyn was employed with Marion City Schools. After retiring she decided to become a homemaker for her family.
Marilyn enjoyed watching cooking shows and was a wonderful cook and baker. Her butterscotch pie was often a family favorite and she always started her recipes from scratch. Marilyn volunteered with the and often donated to the local police, , and various other charities.
Family meant the world to Marilyn. She made many personal sacrifices to ensure her children's needs were taken care of. Marilyn had an extra special bond with her grandson, Tyler, whom she helped raise. She was a woman who exemplified great values and morals to live life by and did so with a higher level of class. Marilyn loved others genuinely and was crazy about kids. Her one of a kind personality made her not only approachable, but also personable, and she will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Robert; children: Deedra Ramlow of Marion and Lori Hicks of Marion; grandson, Tyler Hicks of Marion; and a sister, Shirley Endly of Winter Haven, FL.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Ralph and Arthur Allen; and sisters: Evelyn Evans and Nancy "Joan" Anderson.
A celebration of her life will be held graveside on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10 AM, in Marion Cemetery with Rev. David Hoffman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a .
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Marilyn's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020