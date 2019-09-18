|
|
Marilyn Hubbard Dowler
Marion - Marilyn Hubbard Dowler went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2019 in Marion, Ohio. She was born on May 13, 1934 to Archie and Amanda (Wickstrom)Hubbard in Worthington, Minnesota. Her family later moved to Tracy, Minnesota where she graduated from Tracy High School. She went on to study at Macalester College in Saint Paul, MN.
Upon receiving her teaching certificate, she moved to Great Falls, Montana, where she taught kindergarten in the local school system for two years. Following her marriage, she relocated to Columbus, Ohio, where she taught kindergarten for 3 years before the family moved to Marion, Ohio in 1960.
Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, Archie and Amanda along with an older brother Stanley Hubbard. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Dowler Loritsch, two sons David Dowler (Laura) and Paul Dowler (Janine) along with her 9 grandsons, one granddaughter, and older brother Melvin Hubbard.
She was devoted to her family and loved opening her home to everyone. Her "piano area" was continually flooded with pictures of her countless piano students and their families. Among the ministries dear to her heart was the children's choir (Company K) she put together while at the Marion Christian Center. They would sing for and love on the residents in local nursing homes. She also invested much time and energy in the local chapter of Ohio Right To Life (she could always be seen wearing her footprint pin).
Marilyn will be dearly missed, but her love and musical deposits have left a living legacy, which will continue in and through the countless lives she touched.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Right To Life (www.ohiolife.org/donate).
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life service in her memory that will be held on September 22, 2019, from 2 to 4 PM at the Marion Christian Center, 1550 Richland Road, Marion, Ohio.
She donated her body to the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio.
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 18, 2019