Marilyn Jane Gabele Rucker
Marilyn Gabele Rucker, 84, died March 26 at Riverside Hospital, Columbus, Ohio after a lengthy illness at the start of her favorite season, spring. She was born in Norwalk, Ohio March 3, 1936 to Ralph and Gertrude (Amann) Gabele. Marilyn was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and baking. She loved Christmas, decorating her home with a variety of themed trees. Her family was precious to her.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jim; her children, Mark (Becky) Rucker, Debi (Tim) Bartel, Suzy (Bill) Wilson; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to a Humane Society. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve Marilyn's family. To leave condolences or a fond memory please visit www.Snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020