Graveside service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
St. John Lutheran Church (Windfall)
5070 Newmans Cardington RD E,
Cardington, OH
Marilyn Kramer Barnhart

Marilyn Kramer Barnhart

Riverside, CA. - It is with great sadness that the family of Marilyn Kramer Barnhart announce her passing on November 17, 2018, at Sunrise at Canyon Crest in Riverside, California, at the age of 81 from complications related to Alzheimer's disease. She was the daughter of Emerson and Lillian Kramer, and the sister of Don, Bill, and Glenn Kramer. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband John. A graveside service will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church (Windfall), 5070 Newmans Cardington RD E, Cardington, OH 43315. A reception will be held afterward at the church.
Published in the Marion Star on July 3, 2019
