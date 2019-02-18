Marilyn Mary Sullivan



COLUMBUS, FORMERLY OF MARION - Marilyn Mary Sullivan passed away peacefully at the Kobacker House surrounded by family February 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Kelly R. and Kathleen (Moran) Vance, born April 23, 1929. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert Eugene Sullivan, whom she married November 22, 1952.



Marilyn was extremely proud to be a wife and loving mother to her five children: Sheryl (Richard) Bindley, Michael (Christine) Sullivan, Timothy (Krista) Sullivan, Patricia (Thomas) Kohan, and Kathleen (Dennis) DiSanto and a loving grandmother to her 15 grandchildren: Lauren and Shaun Bindley, Kyle, Eric, and Kathryn Sullivan, Abbey (Nick) Hajjar, Austin (Elizabeth) Sullivan, Michael Kohan, Zach (Amanda) Kohan, Patrick (Emily) Kohan and Joseph Kohan, Nicholas, Dennis, Andrew, and Samantha DiSanto. Marilyn is the great grandmother to Nickolas and Wesley Hajjar and Gavin, Avery, and Alix Kohan.



Marilyn attended Saint Mary of the Springs and received a nursing degree from Mt. Carmel School of Nursing. She worked in local clinics and served patients as a home health nurse in Marion for several years. Marilyn enjoyed golfing at the Marion Country Club and Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club in St. Petersburg, Florida where she and Bob lived for 30 years. Marilyn was a volunteer at Grady Hospital in Delaware Ohio and at All Children's Hospital St. Petersburg, Florida. She organized and participated in many community and fundraising events in Marion and in Florida.



Marilyn surrounded herself with so many loving friends. Bob and Marilyn enjoyed travelling together and with her close friends to amazing destinations. She was such an inspiration to her children by encouraging, guiding and supporting them through life's challenges. Marilyn was a wonderful role model and taught her children the importance of family. She will leave a legacy of unbounding love to them. She was befriended by her caregiver Shaneka Smith, who she felt extremely close to and loved dearly.



She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, her sister Barbara and brother Daniel.



Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St Mary Catholic Church, 251 N. Main St. Marion, Ohio at 11AM with Fr. Thomas Buffer officiating; family will visit with friends prior to the Mass beginning at 10AM; burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery; A reception will follow at The Warehouse located at 320 W. Center St.



In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Kobacker House 800 McConnell Drive Columbus, Ohio 43214



The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Sullivan family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary