Marilyn Tuttle
Marion - Marilyn Tuttle, age 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 06 surrounded by her family. Marilyn was born on May 6th, 1940 to Raymond and Mary (Wertman) White. On February 3rd, 1995 she married James (Jim) Tuttle and he survives. She is also survived by her brother Raymond (Sandy) White and two nieces. She adored her three stepchildren Monica (Frank) Brown, Eric (Michelle) Tuttle and Beth Collier. Together they made her life complete. Marilyn was employed by GTE for 33 years and by Kroger for 15 more years. She was a kind and giving person who would help anyone. She will be greatly missed. As she wished, there will be no funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements handled by Edwards Funeral Service.