1/
Marilyn Tuttle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Tuttle

Marion - Marilyn Tuttle, age 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 06 surrounded by her family. Marilyn was born on May 6th, 1940 to Raymond and Mary (Wertman) White. On February 3rd, 1995 she married James (Jim) Tuttle and he survives. She is also survived by her brother Raymond (Sandy) White and two nieces. She adored her three stepchildren Monica (Frank) Brown, Eric (Michelle) Tuttle and Beth Collier. Together they made her life complete. Marilyn was employed by GTE for 33 years and by Kroger for 15 more years. She was a kind and giving person who would help anyone. She will be greatly missed. As she wished, there will be no funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements handled by Edwards Funeral Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Service-Hughes Allen Chapel
318 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Marion, OH 43302
(740) 387-1188
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Funeral Service-Hughes Allen Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved