Marion G. Hartley
Marion - Marion Gilbert Hartley, age 91 of Marion, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at his home. He was born on May 7, 1928 to the late Clayton R. and Lalla May (Powelson) Hartley in Marion. He married his wife Rebecca Weis in 1945, and she preceded him in death in 1998.
Marion worked for 32 years at Central Soya, and then he built the Hickory Grove Lake Campgrounds, retiring in 1982.
He is survived by his daughters Becky (Keith) Adams and Terri Hartley-Schnitzler; his son Marion Hartley, Jr.; his grandsons Wil, Andy, Erik, Jarod, Shane, Mike, and Scott; his granddaughters Jodi, Missy, and Kayla; 12 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clayton and Lalla May; his brothers Franklin D. and Clayton "Tuff" Hartley; and his sisters Melinda Huntsman, Bernice McElroy, and Ida May Hartley.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will follow at 1 pm with burial to follow at Agosta Cemetery in New Bloomington, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Passport for all their help and to Sharon and Dawn. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
"Put that seatbelt on, Grandpa."
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 5, 2019