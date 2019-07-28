|
Marjorie K. "Marge" Grover
Marion - Marjorie K. "Marge" Grover, age 90, of Marion, died on Friday, July 26, 2019, at her beloved home with her loving daughter by her side following a year and a half battle with cancer.
On March 2, 1929, Marjorie was born at home in Richland Township in Marion County, Ohio, the older of two children of the late Victor and Hazel Marie (Ruehrmund) Kreis. She was raised on the family farm, where her love for animals began as she showed steers throughout her entire childhood. She graduated from Pleasant High School in the class of 1947.
Following high school, one fateful night while skating at the Highway Rollerina in Marion, Marge met her future husband, William T. "Bill" Grover, with whom she shared an instant connection. Shortly thereafter, they were married on November 4, 1953. Throughout their entire marriage, Bill endearingly called Marge "Steers", his nickname for her because of her love of showing steers while growing up. They shared fifty-four wonderful years together, and he preceded her in death on August 16, 2008.
Marge had worked at the Marion Power Shovel for several years, and stayed home after the birth of their daughter, Laura, taking care of her and Bill as a loving homemaker.
Very faithful, Marge was a member of the Prospect St. United Methodist Church. She also was very active in the Marion Community, as a member of the Artisan's Guild, Junior Service Guild, Garden Path Garden Club, and a longtime volunteer at Marion General Hospital at their front desk and in their gift shop.
To say Marge was an avid Pleasant Spartans fan would be quite the understatement, especially the Spartan Basketball Teams. She and Bill supported their beloved school system in countless ways, with Marge belonging to the Pleasant Parent Teacher's Association and the Pleasant Athletic Boosters.
Having a huge heart for animals, Marge was well known throughout the community as the "home for wayward animals." Over the years she took in donkeys, sheep, goats, hundreds of geese, and more. You never knew what you would see inside of her fence at her home on Barks Road. She also was a member of the Marion Kennel Club, having a lifelong love for dogs, and raising several breeds over the years, such as boxers, german shepards, and many black and yellow labs. During Laura's childhood, she supported her love for horses, helping her raise and show horses.
Shortly after Bill and Marge were married, they built their home on Barks Road which would be her sanctuary for the rest of her life. She took pride in everything at home, her flowers, her yard, her pool…everything. She filled much of her home with her "QVC Addiction." She also very much enjoyed the company of the Wednesday Night Gang at the V.F.W., and her Sunday morning Bob Evans Breakfast Club.
So "full of life", Marge's ornery and giggly personality led to a room full of laughter and stories. She also had the kindest, most generous and philanthropic heart, always giving back however she could. She will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Laura Grover; her grandpups: Scarlet and Brutus; sister-in-law, Priscilla Jo Kreis (Frank) Isaacs of Marion; brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Janet) Grover of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including her husband and parents, Marge was preceded in death by her brother, John Kreis; and brother and sister-in-law, Jack (Doris) Grover.
Her family will greet friends from 4 - 7 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will also be held there at 11 am on Tuesday, with her family friend, Rev. Daniel Kiger officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the William T. Grover Scholarship Fund, to assist Pleasant High School Students, and they may be sent to: Marion Community Foundation, 504 S. State St., Marion, OH 43302.
On behalf of Marge, Laura would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to so many for their loving care of her beloved mother, Marge, including: Wyandot Memorial Hospital's Oncology team, OhioHealth's Marion General Infusion Therapy Team, Dr. Blachley and his team at the James Cancer Center at OSU, her Pleasant Schools teaching colleagues, her dear friends who helped along the way, and to all of Marge's sweet caregivers.
www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from July 28 to July 29, 2019