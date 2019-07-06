Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel
67 North Main Street
Mount Gilead, OH 43338
(419) 946-3040
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Gates Presbyterian Church
1049 Wegman Rd.
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel
67 North Main Street
Mount Gilead, OH 43338
Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel
67 North Main Street
Mount Gilead, OH 43338
Marjorie (Jackson) West

Marjorie (Jackson) West Obituary
Marjorie (Jackson) West

Marengo and formerly of Mount Gilead - Marjorie (Jackson) West, age 94, of Marengo and formerly of Mount Gilead, passed away Thursday morning, July 4, 2019, at Bennington Glen.

Marjorie's Family will greet friends from 2 - 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate her life will take place there at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Canankamp officiating. Burial will follow in Rivercliff Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Marjorie's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on July 6, 2019
