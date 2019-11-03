Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Jolliff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark L. Jolliff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark L. Jolliff Obituary
Mark L. Jolliff

Dunkirk - Mark L. Jolliff age 61 of Dunkirk passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Fri. Nov. 1, 2019 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Blanchard Valley Hospital.

He was born July 29, 1958 in Kenton to Ronald R. Jolliff of Dunkirk and the late Janet Arlene Rockwell Jolliff.

Mr. Jolliff is survived by his wife Madeline J. (Pash) Jolliff of Dunkirk. A daughter Shannon (Robert) Amsler, FL, a son Scott Kramer, Dunkirk, a grandson Drake Amsler, two sisters Laura (Ronald) Johnson, Dunkirk, Melissa and Tim Bowers, Lima.

Mark graduated from Hardin Northern High School with the class of 1976. He was a self employed carpenter and work with David Wolber Construction. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, cooking on the grill, vegetable gardening, drawing, building things especially for his children, and spending time with his family especially his grandson.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30AM Wed. Nov. 6, 2019 at the Clark Shields Funeral Home with Minister Rex Rizor officiating. Interment will follow in Patterson Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tue. Nov. 5, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Clark Shields Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Mark L. Jolliff Memorial Fund in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -