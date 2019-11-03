|
|
Mark L. Jolliff
Dunkirk - Mark L. Jolliff age 61 of Dunkirk passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Fri. Nov. 1, 2019 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Blanchard Valley Hospital.
He was born July 29, 1958 in Kenton to Ronald R. Jolliff of Dunkirk and the late Janet Arlene Rockwell Jolliff.
Mr. Jolliff is survived by his wife Madeline J. (Pash) Jolliff of Dunkirk. A daughter Shannon (Robert) Amsler, FL, a son Scott Kramer, Dunkirk, a grandson Drake Amsler, two sisters Laura (Ronald) Johnson, Dunkirk, Melissa and Tim Bowers, Lima.
Mark graduated from Hardin Northern High School with the class of 1976. He was a self employed carpenter and work with David Wolber Construction. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, cooking on the grill, vegetable gardening, drawing, building things especially for his children, and spending time with his family especially his grandson.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30AM Wed. Nov. 6, 2019 at the Clark Shields Funeral Home with Minister Rex Rizor officiating. Interment will follow in Patterson Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tue. Nov. 5, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Clark Shields Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mark L. Jolliff Memorial Fund in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019