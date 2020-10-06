Mark R. Shaffer



Durham, NC - Mark R. Shaffer, 57 of Durham, NC passed away on October 1, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Marion, OH on March 18, 1963 to the late Neil E. Shaffer and Lois N. Shaffer. He was married to Kristina Shaffer for 13 years. They spent time loving each other, traveling to many places in the world, and sharing with family.



Mark graduated from Elgin High School in 1981 where he lettered in basketball, football, golf and track. He attended The Ohio State University at Marion and later transferred to the University of Cincinnati where he earned his Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering.



Mark had worked for UPS and was currently employed as a Project Management Associate with Corning, a title which was created to recognize experienced senior-level project managers who have distinguished themselves in the field of project management through the impact and financial value to Corning of their work and those individuals achieving this recognition have consistently demonstrated excellence in leadership and project management skills. During Mark's time with Corning he has managed projects in the United States, Asia and Europe.



Mark was preceded in death by his Father, Neil E. Shaffer and sister, Deborah F. Shaffer and is survived by his Mother, Lois N. Shaffer of Marion; wife, Kristina Shaffer of Durham, NC; children son, Aaron Shaffer of CA; daughter, Ashley Shaffer of CA and a new granddaughter, Ensley Mae also, a brother Neil W. (Melanie) Shaffer of Marion. Also three step children Tyler, Zack, and Riley McKinley of CA and granddaughter Amelia McKinley of CA.



There will be a service on October 24. 2020 at 2:00 pm at the First Church of the Nazarene. 233 W. Church St., Marion Ohio.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store