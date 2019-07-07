|
|
Marlene J. Roddy
Largo, FL - Roddy, Marlene, J., 84, of Largo, FL., passed away on Friday, June 28th, 2019. She will be missed by her loving family. She was born in Marion, Ohio to Lawrence and Hazel Winslow. She grew up in the Marion area. Marlene married Frank Roddy, and together they had 3 children: Debra, Lori, and Frank.
Marlene enjoyed being a homemaker and always made sure her family was well cared for. She liked to do crossword puzzles, crafts, play cards and bingo, and used to be a member of a bowling league. In her later years Marlene was a member of the Little Church in the Park.
Marlene is preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Roddy Sr., her siblings; Evelyn Peters and Phillip Winslow, son-in-law, Mike Nicholson, her Aunt Pearl Collinson and her grandson Shayne Roddy too. Marlene is survived by her children; Debra Dowler (Wayne), Lori Nicholson, and Frank Roddy Jr., her sisters; Ethel McNally and Janice Harper, 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren , and many nieces and nephews.
Services in Marlene's honor were held privately.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Marion Star on July 7, 2019