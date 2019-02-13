|
Mary A. Martinez
Marion - Mary A. Martinez age 73 of Marion, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at her residence.
She was born October 16, 1945 in Marion, Ohio to the late Donald L. and Christabel (Irwin) Naylor.
On April 2, 1977 in Casper, WY., she married Leo E. Martinez, he preceded her in death on July 16, 2004.
Mary was employed at Food town in the deli department for several years and was a faithful member and loved her church, Grave Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie A. Sabin of Marysville, OH., her son, Tony E. Sabin of Marion, OH., three grandchildren, Jacob, Korey and Shelby.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, Donald Naylor Jr.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am at Grace Baptist Church, 1560 Marion-Marysville Rd. The funeral service will be beginning at 11am at the church with Pastor Nicholas Worden officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 13, 2019