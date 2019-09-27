|
Marsha Baer
Marion - Marsha Ann Baer, age 68, of Marion passed away Tuesday September 24th at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Marion on August 19th, 1951 as the daughter of the late Walter & Betty (Downs) Dutton. Marsha married Ed Baer Jr. on Feb 19th, 1968 and he survives her at home. Marsha attended Marion Harding High School and the 1st Church of the Nazarene in Marion. She loved kids and cooking. She provided State Certified day care in her home for over 35 years. Besides her husband of 51 years, Marsha is survived by her children; Cheri (Taylor) Baer, Jason (Billie) Baer, Trisha (Alan) Dye and Jeremy (Nickie) Baer. Grandchildren; Tyler Fields, Morgan Fields, Sierra Fields, Matt Baer, Shyann Baer, Josh Baer, Alyssa Baer, Coby & Koltin Dye. Great Grandchildren; Jaxson Collins, Sophia Baer & Sebastion Baer. She also leaves behind her sisters Dena Jacobs & Carolyn Plumley and her brother Brian Dutton. She was preceded in death by her son Brent and sister Sharon Ballinger. A Graveside service for Marsha will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday September 30th in Caledonia Cemetery with Bill Middleton officiating. Friends may call at the Timson & Melroy Funeral Home on Sunday between the hours of 2 and 4. Charitable contributions in memory of Marsha may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timsonmelroy.com
Published in the Marion Star on Sept. 27, 2019