Marsha M. Welch
Marion - Marsha M. Welch age 85 of Marion, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Kingston Residence of Marion.
She was born November 13, 1934 in Marion, Ohio to the late Clifford Earl and Bedelia Florence (Apthorpe) Swartz.
On August 27, 1960 she married Phillip Bruce Welch, he preceded her in death on January 7, 2018.
Marsha was employed at Marion Paper & Supply for several years, she left to raise her children. She was a long-time member of The First Church of the Brethren.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Welch of St. Petersburg, FL., and her daughter, Kim (Jim) Gaster of Delaware, OH., 11 grandchildren, Maylee, Noel, Stephen, Paul, Tabitha, Lydia, David, Joseph (Angel), Asia (Russ), Jordan (Lisa) and Jeremy, 4 great grandchildren, Jacob, Alleigh, Mia and Adeline, several nieces and nephews and honorary family, Dr. Moodley and Janice, Kristina, Jenna, Alyssa and Olivia.
Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 4 brothers, Franklin, William, Howard and Clifford Jr., and 5 sisters, Caroline Green, Dixie Tron, Jean Markley, Madaline Swartz and Jane Dawson.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5 - 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home where masks, social distancing and 25 people in the funeral home at one time. Graveside services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2 PM at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens with Pastor Rick Hicks officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfueralhome.com
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The First Church of the Brethren in care of the funeral home.