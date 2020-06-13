Martha A. Zachman Walker
Marion - Martha Ann (Zachman) Walker, age 89, of Marion, died peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at home in the arms of her devoted and loving family following her valiant and long fight in the past few years to overcome multiple medical challenges.
On February 2, 1931, Martha was born in Marion, Ohio, the youngest of four children of the late LeRoy D. and Beatrice C. (Palmer) Zachman. She graduated from Pleasant High School in the class of 1948, and was looking forward to her 72nd alumni banquet.
In 1950, Martha took a job working at Miller's Airport on SR 423 in Marion, where she decided to take flying lessons. Not long after she started, a young WWII veteran, Milton R. "Milt." Walker, who had made his way to Marion by taking a job rebuilding diesel Erie Railroad engines, also started taking flying lessons. Soon thereafter, they started dating and from there the rest was history. They were married on November 8, 1952, and they shared fifty wonderful years of marriage together. He preceded her in death on February 16, 2003.
In addition to working at Miller's Airport, Martha worked at the Marion Engineer Depot and the General Telephone Company. For the majority of her career though, she worked at Nachurs Alpine Solutions for twenty plus years, until her retirement in 1995.
With a love for adventure and the outdoors, especially water, Mert (as she was known) and Milt. were avid boaters for much of their marriage. They often took their boat to Sandusky Bay and Lake Erie where they boated with their fellow Power Squadron members. They also loved camping, and were members of the Stargazers Camping Club. They made many cross country trips in the camper to visit family and altered their route to see new territory with every trip. They both obtained their pilot's license in the early 50's and she was the 3rd woman in Marion County to do so. They flew together often until she complained that Milt. was too much of a daredevil when he would fly low over farmers' fields or do loops in the air.
A woman of deep faith, Martha was a lifelong member of the Calvary United Methodist Church, where later she was an integral part of combining the Calvary, Community, and Greenwood UMCs, into the Crosswood United Methodist Church. Over the years, she helped the church in numerous capacities, including United Methodist Women and the Leadership Council. She also loved singing in the choir and the fellowship she found with quilting club. Devoted to her church family, Martha made it her mission to keep connected with them by calling and sending homemade cards in the last weeks of her life. She was also an avid volunteer for Careline at Marion Area Counseling Center (MACC) for 20 years.
Most important of all to Martha was family. She remained close to her siblings, especially her beloved sister, Maureen. And how she loved her children and grandchildren! Her greatest joy came from getting to see and catch up with each of them. Each one who came to visit brought the biggest joy to her. She also kept in touch with extended family far and wide by joining Facebook at the age of 85 so that she could see how the families had expanded. And she tracked every new birth and what was going with each one. Recently, she delighted in Zoom conferences to keep caught up with her family and knowing what each was doing. She was always a loving and compassionate mother and grandmother who had nothing but kind words for everyone. The sweetest soul, she was a guiding light of love, patience and kindness to so many and her family is forever grateful for the lifetime of love she bestowed on each one.
Left to cherish her precious memory are her seven children: Nancy (Doug) Roberts, Gale (Bob) Olson, Ginger Workman, Cheryl Walker, Cindy (Eric) Ison, Ron (Carol) Walker, and Brian (Holly) Walker; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including her husband and parents, Martha was preceded in death by her three siblings: Maureen (Zachman) Shepard, Alicia Zachman, and L. Daniel Zachman; and by her son-in-law, Phillip Workman.
Her family will greet everyone from 4 - 7 pm on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will be observed privately by her family to ensure safe social distancing. Friends and relatives are welcome to watch her services via live stream on the Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/DenzerChapelSFH/) on Wednesday, June 17, starting at 11am, with Pastor Jennifer Bass officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crosswood United Methodist Church, 1551 Richland Rd, Marion, OH 43302
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, are honored to serve Martha's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.