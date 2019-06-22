Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Martha Brim Hamilton


1922 - 2019
Martha Brim Hamilton

Columbus - Martha Brim Hamilton, age 97 (born June 15, 1922) passed away in Columbus, Ohio on June 20, 2019. She spent most of her life in Central Ohio. She was a veteran of World War II and U S WAVES. After an honorable discharge, she was an associate of DCSC in Columbus. She retired to Florida in 1971 where she became a Realtor Associate and was a member of the Florida Board of Real Estate, leaving Florida to return to Columbus in 2002. She is survived by her brother, Eugene Brim of Mansfield, Ohio along with many loving nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her husband, James C. Hamilton, two sister, Maxine Swartz of Stony Ridge, Ohio and Mildred McNeal of Prospect, Ohio. Also preceding her in death is her best friend, and loving companion Frank C. Kunz of Columbus, Ohio. Funeral arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME in Worthington, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Bethel International United Methodist Church of which she was a member. www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on June 22, 2019
