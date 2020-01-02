|
Martha E. McNamee
Essex - Martha E. McNamee, 102, died peacefully Wednesday evening January 1, 2020 at Heartland of Marion.
Martha was born November 27, 1917 at the home farm on Patterson Rd. to the late Clarence W. and Ilo Mae (Brady) Patterson, she was also preceded in death by her husband John W. McNamee, they were married June 8, 1939 and he died December 23, 2002, also preceding her in death was her only son, Charles Weston "Chuck' McNamee and her sister, Ruth M. Martin.
Martha was a lifelong member of the Rush Creek (Essex) United Methodist Church. She was a 1936 graduate of the Richwood High School. Martha had served as a cook for the North Union Elementary for nearly 25 years.
But the true center of her life was her family and her farm life. It can be said that Martha was the "Matriarch of Northern Union County" as she enjoyed knowing all that was going on and usually somehow involved with the activities in that part of the world. She was "Grandma" to many, not just her family.
Martha sewed for many in the area, she also enjoyed quilting and knitting. She was very particular about the quality of the clothes she wore, as she would redo the clothes she bought to bring them up to her standards. Gardening and canning served her family well as no one ever went hungry at her home.
Martha always enjoyed the Richwood Fair, as she could be seen there most days in her golf cart going from one event to another. In the last 102 years, she had only missed two fairs!
Martha always appreciated her relationship with the local Amish community, they were kind of kindred spirits.
From horse and buggy to the internet, she has seen a lot over her years.
Surviving is her daughter in law, Linda McNamee of Essex, grandchildren: Scott (Lisa) McNamee and Mark McNamee both of Essex, great-grandchildren: Jennifer (Kyle) Jones and Grant (Jackee) McNamee
Great-great-grandchildren: Nathan, William, Logan, Trulee and Rush
And many extended family
Funeral services will be held Monday January 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Rush Creek (Essex) United Methodist Church, Pastor Josh Freshour will officiate, burial will follow in the Price Cemetery, Friends may call Sunday from 2-5 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Rush Creek UMC at P. O. Box 115 Richwood, Ohio 43344, The Richwood Independent Fair at PO Box 71 Richwood, Ohio 43344
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
