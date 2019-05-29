Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
740-387-9136
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Dunkirk Cemetery
Dunkirk, OH
Martha L. Clutter Obituary
Martha L. Clutter

MARION - Martha L. Clutter, age 100 of Marion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Heartland of Marion.

Martha was born on February 12, 1919 in Dunkirk, the daughter of William Harvey and Mary Victoria (Baertsche) McCloud. She graduated from Dola High School.

On October 30, 1937 Martha was united in marriage to William M. Clutter in Kenton, Ohio. The couple was married nearly 64 years; William preceded her in death on August 1, 2001.

Martha and William loved to travel the country and document their trips with countless photos. She was a strong and independent woman, living on her own up until last year when she moved into the Primrose Retirement Community in Marion. She was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church and volunteered for many years working in the Marion General Gift Shop. She was retired from Ohio Edison after many years of service. She loved her family and treasured every moment she spent with them.

She is survived by her son: Jack (Dorothy) Clutter; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Martha is preceded in death by her husband William M. Clutter; daughter Mary (Allen) Steele and siblings: Dorothy, Donald, Milburn, Chester, Ralph and Robert McCloud and Beatrice Anspach.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St. Marion, from 9:30AM to 11AM; graveside service will follow in Dunkirk Cemetery, Dunkirk, Ohio at 12Noon with Rev. David Hoffman officiating.

If so desired, donations may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church or the .

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Clutter family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star on May 29, 2019
