Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Martha "Marty" Miers


1931 - 2019
Martha "Marty" Miers Obituary
Martha "Marty" Miers

Marion - Martha "Marty" Monnette (Butler) Miers, age 87 of Marion, passed away at 3:10 am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Heartland of Marion. On November 21, 1931, she was born to the late Clyde and Maxine (Madar) Butler in Union County, and on May 2, 1953, she married her husband Herman Leo Miers in Marysville. Herman preceded her in death on June 2, 2005.

Martha was a homemaker for most of her life, loved wintering by camper in Florida and Texas with her husband for many years, and loved country music, especially her favorite artist, Willie Nelson, who she saw perform in person in 2017.

In addition to her husband, Martha was preceded in death by her parents and a sister. She is survived by her children Krista (Rick) Mulvaine, Kathi (Rodney) Edler, Kelly (Susan) Miers, Kerry Miers, and special daughter Gloria Throckmorton, all of Marion; her grandchildren Jake (Jenny) Steed, Kenan Edler, Ketti (Mike) Martin, Rich (Jodi) Mulvaine, Andrew Mulvaine, Stefanie Miers, Jason Bailey, and Heather (Gary) Walker; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Martha's wishes were to donate her body to The Ohio State University. No services will be observed.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on July 4, 2019
