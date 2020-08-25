1/1
Martha Rose Armstrong
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Rose Armstrong

Cardington - Martha R. Armstrong, age 93, died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Bennington Glenn Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 17, 1927 in Cardington to the late Minor N. and Cecil C. (DeBolt) Maxwell.

Martha was a 1945 graduate of Cardington Lincoln High School and had went on to drive a school bus for both the Cardington and Whetstone Schools. She also was a member of the Cardington First United Methodist Church.

On June 20, 1946 in Cardington, Martha married Joy M. Armstrong and he preceded her in death on December 10, 2006.

Martha was a member of the Morrow County Conservation Club and loved to go camping with her family. She also had made ammo during the World War II to help out her nation.

Left to cherish Martha's memories are her 2 children: Robert (Cookie) Armstrong on Cardington and Leslie Armstrong of Mount Gilead; 1 sibling: Marshall Maxwell; 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Wanda Dennis, Ruth McPhena, Lawrence Rose and Chester Maxwell as well as 2 grandchildren.

Friends may call on Friday August 28, 2020 a the Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington from 12:30PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:30PM. Pastor Paul Turner will officiate and Martha will then be buried in the Glendale Cemetery. A live stream of Martha's funeral service will be shown on Facebook on the Gompf Funeral Service-Live page, the livestream will start at 1:30PM.

Those wishing to share a memory of Martha or to express a condolence to the Armstrong family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Gompf Funeral Service
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Service
01:30 PM
live stream
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Gompf Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gompf Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved