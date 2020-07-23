1/1
Marvin "Sherby" Owens Sr.
Marvin "Sherby" Owens, Sr.

MARION - Marvin "Sherby" Owens, Sr., age 58 of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Sherby was born August 28, 1961 in Chattanooga, TN, the son of Preston Lee and Janell Jessie (Terry) Owens. After graduation from high school Sherby was recruited to play football but answered the call to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Army.

On May 14, 2005, he was united in marriage to Letitia A. Troutman and recently celebrated 15 years of marriage.

Sherby will be remembered as a star football player in his younger years. He loved all sports and coached and mentored many young men over the years. He made sure to teach them that it's okay to make mistakes as long as you learn from them. Chess was another game that Sherby enjoyed playing. He was a people person and loved being around others. He was born with a servant's heart helped everyone he could. His three sons were his pride and joy and his grandchildren filled him with joy. Sherby was a man of deep faith and member of Mayes Community Temple Church and Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Letitia A. Owens; sons: Atlantis Troutman, Tommy Lee Owens and Marvin Owens, Jr.; grandchildren: Dashiya Braddy, Bentla Owens, Tomias Owens, Tyon Owens, Aaliyah Gerdes and Anaya Troutman is on the way; siblings: Glenn (Virginia) Terry and Willie Owens; sister-in-law, Constance Terry and a host of nieces and nephews.

Marvin is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Preston Terry and Tommy Lee Owens.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 10AM to 12Noon; Funeral service will immedietly follow with Rev. Shawn Jackson officiating.

If so desired, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

The Snyder Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the Owens family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in Marion Star from Jul. 23 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
740-387-9136
July 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Owens and Troutman Families.
I knew Sherbie, from playing softball
With him on the Mackay telephone system team. I always enjoyed the time spent with him and the fond memories will be with me.
Please accept my condolences
Sincerely
Brent Harper and Family
Brent Harper
Friend
