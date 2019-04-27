Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary A. Hughes Obituary
Mary A. Hughes

Marion - Mary A. Hughes age 75 of Marion, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.

On July 14, 1969 she married Jerry W. Hughes, he preceded her in death on May 15, 2018.

Mary was a long-time member of Oakland United Methodist Church.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her children, Jerry Lee and Anna Marie, and her two brothers.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10 AM at the funeral home with Lay Minister Mike Fogle officiating. Burial will be at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the in care of the funeral home.

On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 27, 2019
