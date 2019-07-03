|
Mary A. Reece
San Antonio - Mary Alice Reece, 84, of San Antonio, Texas (formerly of Marion, OH) was called to her heavenly home on June 25, 2019 at the Lakeside Nursing Center in San Antonio. She was the daughter of William Leroy Thomas and Augusta (Duncan) Sims, both of whom preceded her in death. Married Starling M. Reece, Sr in Marion, OH in April of 1960 and remained married until his passing in May of 2007. She was a graduate of Central High School in Louisville, KY and later attended Lincoln Institute. In her efforts to make her community a better place to live, Mary participated in many civic and religious activities. She was a member of the Education Committee of the Pride of Medgar Evers Elk Lodge and the Marion branch of the NAACP as well as a member of the local United Way Board of Trustees. Mary was a lifelong member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Marion, OH spending many years as the church clerk. Mary worked as a librarian for the North Main Street Elementary School before becoming a draftsperson in the Network Support department at General Telephone and Electronics where she was voted and served as unit Vice President of the Communications Workers of America Local 4371. In this capacity she did work as the local's Community Services Chairman.
Mary is survived by five children: Keith (Karen Cox) Simmons, Benita Allen Flournoy, James G. (Ponita) Simmons, Starling M. (Carol) Reece, Jr, and Brett M. (Carolina) Reece. She leaves six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, an aunt Georgia Mae Sims, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Other notables who preceded in death include her step-father Luther Sims, two sisters, one step-brother, one grandchild, and two great grandchildren.
Services will include calling hours from 11 am to 12:30 pm on Friday, July 5, at Mayes Community Temple Church, 801 Bennett St., with funeral ceremony at 1 pm, officiated by Alexander Reece. Burial to follow at Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mary's name to Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Marion. Online condolences may be given at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Mary A. Reece was indeed a Model Christian and her influence will always be with us; such a life never dies. She has been separated from an aching frame. She now sleeps so restful - so at peace. No more sickness, no more pain; she has entered upon a new life in a heavenly land.
Published in the Marion Star on July 3, 2019