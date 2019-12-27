|
|
Mary Ann Doyle
Marion - Mary Ann Doyle, age 78, died unexpectedly on Christmas morning at her home in Marion, Ohio.
Mary Ann is survived by her three children: Michelle Messner of Wadsworth, Ohio, Connie Thayer of Mooresville, North Carolina, and William Doyle of Marion, Ohio; six grandchildren: Ian, Katie, and Declan Messner, Justin and Brooke Thayer, and Bradley Doyle; a brother, John Alfirevic of Homer Glen, Illinois, and family.
Mary Ann was born on March 13, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois to the late John and Anna Alfirevic. She married Rodney Doyle in 1960. After moving with her family to Marion in 1970, she volunteered with many organizations including 4-H, Girl Scouts, the Marion Historical Society, Altrusa, and The Palace Theater, to name a few. She graduated from The Ohio State University in 1978, worked at the Marion County Auditor's Office, and was elected to the 5th Ward of the Marion City Council. As a member of Epworth United Methodist Church she made quilts, cookies, and friends.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary Ann's life on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 E. Center St., Marion. Visitation will be held from 2 until 4 pm with the service at 4 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Altrusa or The Marion Historical Society.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel are honored to serve Mary Ann's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019