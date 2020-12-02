1/1
Mary Ann (Lang) Espy
Mary Ann (Lang) Espy

Marion - A true lifelong resident of Marion, Mary Ann (Lang) Espy, 68, passed away November 25th, 2020 at the Woodside Village Care Center in Mt. Gilead, OH. Her family and all who knew her will cherish her time with them and fondly remember her. She was born to the late William Lang and Betty Jo Lang Rinehart in Ashley, Ohio.

Mary graduated from Harding High School in 1970 and was married to James W. "Jim" Espy in Maine in 1993. She attended United Methodist Church in Marion, OH. After school, Mary found a job she just could not leave at GTE/Verizon. She was a business representative for 39 years there. However, work was not all she was dedicated to. She loved taking care of her family, including her fur babies, which she had a collection of. She was a collector of many things. She also had collections of thimbles, stamps, ornaments, etc., and she always enjoyed her collection of memories while scrapbooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, William McGuire, and sister, Peggy Lee Darnell. She leaves behind her husband Jim, of Marion, OH, her daughter, Christina M. (William) Brown of Morral, OH, and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Monday, December 7th, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A graveside services will immediately follow at the Caledonia Cemetery with Rev. Nathan McBeth officiating. On-line condolences can be made to the family at www.BoydBornFuneralhome.com.








Published in Marion Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
