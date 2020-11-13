Mary Boltz
MARION - Mary "Cookie" (Nicolosi) Boltz, age 86 of Marion, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
Mary was born on November 5, 1934 in Marion, Ohio to the late Ralph T. and Neysa (Shortino) Nicolosi. She graduated in 1952 from St. Mary High School, where she was a faithful member of the school choir. Mary attended Mount St. Mary's College in Cincinnati for a short time before returning to Marion to help at her father's business, the Thrift Market.
On June 2, 1955 Mary married Robert E. Boltz, who precedes her in death. They had ten children, all of whom survive. Robert Boltz of Westerville; Mary (Gary) Tanner of Richwood; Ralph (Maura) Boltz of Mansfield; Therese Boltz of Marion; Rose (Jim) Bean of Upper Arlington, John (Jodi) Boltz of Marion; Barbara (Pete) Chango of Seminole, FL; Jim (Kristie) Boltz of Blacklick; Judy (Stan) Boyd of Millersburg; and Richard (Cindy) Boltz of Papillion, NE.
She also is survived by 30 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren; sisters Nina Williams and Rosannne (Dave) Fenstermaker; brother, Ralph (Jan) Nicolosi; and extended family members Cara and Cassie Ice and Emma Peria.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her father & mother-in-law Robert M. and Krystal Boltz; her brother Sam Nicolosi and his wife Grace Nicolosi; and her brother-in-law Ron Williams.
Although Mary enjoyed watching the Browns, Bengals, Buckeyes & Cavaliers play, she had no greater joy than watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren participate in a variety of activities. She was a life-long member of Marion St. Mary Catholic Parish, and an incredibly faithful fan of the Marion Catholic Fighting Irish.
In addition to working in her father's business, Mary worked at a variety of retail stores, including General Nutrition Center and Superx Drugs.
For everyone's safety and well being, services honoring Cookie's life will be observed privately by her family due to Covid-19. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Marion. A public celebration of her life will be held in the near future.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's School and St. Vincent de Paul.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Mary's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
