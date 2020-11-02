1/
Mary Carey
Richwood - The family of Mary (Coons) Carey sadly announces her death on October 30, 2020. She passed away at her home near Richwood, Ohio, with family by her side. She was 87 years old. She is survived by her husband, Myron (Skip) Carey, a son, Doug Carey, daughters Regina (Carey) Greig and Sandra (Carey) Oakes, and a brother, Jim Coons. Mary is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Mary was born to Ona Fay (Breece) Coons and Herbert H. Coons, in Marion , Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and brother-in-law, Jane (Coons) Cattell, David Cattell and their daughter Lisa. A brother, Tom Coons, also preceded her in death. No funeral service will be held for Mary, at her request, but donations in her memory may be sent to Union County Humane Society. Heartfelt thanks to Mary's caregiver, Carol, for her kindness and merciful care during her last days, and to the personnel of Heartland Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Funeral Service in Marion, OH.




Published in Marion Star from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Service-Hughes Allen Chapel
318 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Marion, OH 43302
(740) 387-1188
